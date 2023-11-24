Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plunge as investors react to weak quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 20.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.83 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 19.28 per share and closed at 19.2 per share on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 20.28, while the lowest price recorded was 19.27. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 57,948.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 52,028,799 shares traded for Yes Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.83, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹20.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 19.83, and it has experienced a decrease of 1.59% in percentage change and a net change of -0.32.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months17.5%
6 Months30.0%
YTD-2.18%
1 Year19.58%
24 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.15, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹19.2

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 52,028,799. The closing price for the stock was 19.2 per share.

