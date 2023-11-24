Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plunge as investors react to weak quarterly results

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹19.28 per share and closed at ₹19.2 per share on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹20.28, while the lowest price recorded was ₹19.27. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹57,948.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 52,028,799 shares traded for Yes Bank.

