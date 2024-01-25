Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 24.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.68 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 24.19 and closed at 24.06. The stock had a high of 24.8 and a low of 23.67. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 70,987.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 49,902,946.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months39.14%
6 Months45.29%
YTD15.15%
1 Year35.71%
25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.68, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹24.06

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 24.68. There has been a percent change of 2.58, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.62, suggesting an increase in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 49,902,946 shares with a closing price of 24.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.