Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stocks Surge with Positive Trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.19 and closed at ₹24.06. The stock had a high of ₹24.8 and a low of ₹23.67. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹70,987.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 49,902,946.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|39.14%
|6 Months
|45.29%
|YTD
|15.15%
|1 Year
|35.71%
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹24.68. There has been a percent change of 2.58, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.62, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 49,902,946 shares with a closing price of ₹24.06.
