Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Yes Bank opened at ₹17.71 and closed at ₹17.7 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹17.97, while the low was ₹17.53. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹50,815.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 26,402,129.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock price is currently ₹17.67 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% or ₹0.03.
