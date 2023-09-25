Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 17.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.67 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank opened at 17.71 and closed at 17.7 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 17.97, while the low was 17.53. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 50,815.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 26,402,129.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.67, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹17.7

Yes Bank stock price is currently 17.67 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% or 0.03.

25 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Yes Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 26,402,129 shares. The closing price of these shares was 17.7.

