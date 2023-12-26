Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets as Negative Trends Continue

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹21.24 and closed at ₹21.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.45 and a low of ₹20.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹60,571.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.05, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 58,132,209.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹21.03. The percent change is -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.03. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a small decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.1%
|3 Months
|10.71%
|6 Months
|31.56%
|YTD
|2.18%
|1 Year
|11.08%
Yes Bank's stock price is currently at ₹21.18 with a net change of 0.12. The percent change is 0.57%.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 58,132,209 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹21.15.
