Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets as Negative Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 21.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 21.24 and closed at 21.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 21.45 and a low of 20.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 60,571.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.05, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 58,132,209.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.03, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹21.06

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 21.03. The percent change is -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.03, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.03. Overall, the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a small decline.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.1%
3 Months10.71%
6 Months31.56%
YTD2.18%
1 Year11.08%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹21.18, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹21.06

Yes Bank's stock price is currently at 21.18 with a net change of 0.12. The percent change is 0.57%.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹21.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 58,132,209 shares. The closing price of the shares was 21.15.

