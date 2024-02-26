Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price opened at ₹26.93 and closed at ₹27.16 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹27.4, while the low was ₹26.11. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,453.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61,303,211 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.