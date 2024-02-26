Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -3.42 %. The stock closed at 27.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.23 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price opened at 26.93 and closed at 27.16 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 27.4, while the low was 26.11. The market capitalization stood at 75,453.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61,303,211 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.23, down -3.42% from yesterday's ₹27.16

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 26.23 with a percent change of -3.42 and a net change of -0.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹27.16 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 61303211 shares with a closing price of 27.16.

