Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was ₹24.83, the close price was ₹24.68, the high was ₹25.28, and the low was ₹24.7. The market capitalization was ₹71,563.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹26.25, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 29,679,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|39.59%
|6 Months
|46.61%
|YTD
|15.85%
|1 Year
|38.83%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹24.88. There has been a 0.81 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2 units, or 81 basis points.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank BSE volume was 29,679,255 shares, and the closing price was ₹24.68.
