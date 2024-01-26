Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 24.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.88 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's open price was 24.83, the close price was 24.68, the high was 25.28, and the low was 24.7. The market capitalization was 71,563.17 crore. The 52-week high was 26.25, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 29,679,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months39.59%
6 Months46.61%
YTD15.85%
1 Year38.83%
26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.88, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹24.68

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 24.88. There has been a 0.81 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2 units, or 81 basis points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.68 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank BSE volume was 29,679,255 shares, and the closing price was 24.68.

