Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.45 and closed at ₹16.24. The stock had a high of ₹16.7 and a low of ₹15.9. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹46,071.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,309,176 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 84.95 -2.21 -2.54 100.74 52.11 56220.94 Indian Bank 400.45 -8.45 -2.07 446.15 228.45 49873.69 Yes Bank 15.88 -0.14 -0.87 24.75 14.1 45662.58 Au Small Finance Bank 686.0 -20.45 -2.89 794.95 548.15 45738.71 UCO Bank 36.52 -0.13 -0.35 48.5 12.36 43663.16

Yes Bank Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high Yes Bank Limited's stock has reached a 52-week low price of 14.40000 and a 52-week high price of 24.75000.

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 16.95 10 Days 17.01 20 Days 17.13 50 Days 17.33 100 Days 17.05 300 Days 16.96

Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 4 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 5 5 5 5

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02 The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.14.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.43% 3 Months -1.98% 6 Months 3.23% YTD -22.33% 1 Year 2.56%

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.24 on last trading day On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 24,309,176 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹16.24.