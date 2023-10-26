Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's 16.02

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 16.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.88 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 16.45 and closed at 16.24. The stock had a high of 16.7 and a low of 15.9. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 46,071.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,309,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was 15.88, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous day's closing price of 16.02. The net change in the stock price was -0.14.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank84.95-2.21-2.54100.7452.1156220.94
Indian Bank400.45-8.45-2.07446.15228.4549873.69
Yes Bank15.88-0.14-0.8724.7514.145662.58
Au Small Finance Bank686.0-20.45-2.89794.95548.1545738.71
UCO Bank36.52-0.13-0.3548.512.3643663.16
26 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Yes Bank stock is 16.09, while the low price is 15.7.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Yes Bank Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Limited's stock has reached a 52-week low price of 14.40000 and a 52-week high price of 24.75000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.89, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.89. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81% with a net change of -0.13. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.2-1.96-2.25100.7452.1156386.4
Indian Bank398.45-10.45-2.56446.15228.4549624.6
Yes Bank15.83-0.19-1.1924.7514.145518.81
Au Small Finance Bank688.05-18.4-2.6794.95548.1545875.39
UCO Bank35.95-0.7-1.9148.512.3642981.67
26 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.83, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.83, with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.19% and the value has dropped by 0.19 rupees.

Click here for Yes Bank Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was 15.7, while the high price reached 16.09.

26 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.82, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 15.82, showing a decrease of 1.25% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16.95
10 Days17.01
20 Days17.13
50 Days17.33
100 Days17.05
300 Days16.96
26 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was 15.7, while the high price was 16.09.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.89, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 15.89 with a percent change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.13, indicating a decrease of 0.13 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.89, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 15.89 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.13.

26 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.74-1.42-1.63100.7452.1156743.78
Indian Bank401.4-7.5-1.83446.15228.4549992.01
Yes Bank15.89-0.13-0.8124.7514.145691.34
Au Small Finance Bank694.3-12.15-1.72794.95548.1546292.11
UCO Bank35.4-1.25-3.4148.512.3642324.09
26 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 15.7 and the high price today was 16.09.

26 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4333
Sell3333
Strong Sell5555
26 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.14.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.1-2.06-2.36100.7452.1156320.22
Indian Bank402.5-6.4-1.57446.15228.4550129.01
Yes Bank15.82-0.2-1.2524.7514.145490.05
Au Small Finance Bank688.4-18.05-2.56794.95548.1545898.73
UCO Bank34.89-1.76-4.848.512.3641714.34
26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank's stock had a low price of 15.7 and a high price of 16.09 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.84, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹16.02

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.84, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.12% and the price has decreased by 0.18 rupees. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.9-1.26-1.45100.7452.1156849.67
Indian Bank403.15-5.75-1.41446.15228.4550209.96
Yes Bank15.83-0.19-1.1924.7514.145518.81
Au Small Finance Bank692.45-14.0-1.98794.95548.1546168.76
UCO Bank35.18-1.47-4.0148.512.3642061.06
26 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.72, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 15.72 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's current day's high price is 16.09 and the low price is 15.7.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.84, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹16.02

As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is 15.84. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.18, suggesting a decline of 0.18 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.43%
3 Months-1.98%
6 Months3.23%
YTD-22.33%
1 Year2.56%
26 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.98, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is trading at a price of 15.98. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or 0.04. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.24 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 24,309,176 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 16.24.

