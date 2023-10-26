Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's 16.02

On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹16.45 and closed at ₹16.24. The stock had a high of ₹16.7 and a low of ₹15.9. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹46,071.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,309,176 shares.
Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹15.88, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous day's closing price of ₹16.02. The net change in the stock price was -0.14.
|IDFC First Bank
|84.95
|-2.21
|-2.54
|100.74
|52.11
|56220.94
|Indian Bank
|400.45
|-8.45
|-2.07
|446.15
|228.45
|49873.69
|Yes Bank
|15.88
|-0.14
|-0.87
|24.75
|14.1
|45662.58
|Au Small Finance Bank
|686.0
|-20.45
|-2.89
|794.95
|548.15
|45738.71
|UCO Bank
|36.52
|-0.13
|-0.35
|48.5
|12.36
|43663.16
The current day's high price for Yes Bank stock is ₹16.09, while the low price is ₹15.7.
Yes Bank Limited's stock has reached a 52-week low price of 14.40000 and a 52-week high price of 24.75000.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.89. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81% with a net change of -0.13. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|IDFC First Bank
|85.2
|-1.96
|-2.25
|100.74
|52.11
|56386.4
|Indian Bank
|398.45
|-10.45
|-2.56
|446.15
|228.45
|49624.6
|Yes Bank
|15.83
|-0.19
|-1.19
|24.75
|14.1
|45518.81
|Au Small Finance Bank
|688.05
|-18.4
|-2.6
|794.95
|548.15
|45875.39
|UCO Bank
|35.95
|-0.7
|-1.91
|48.5
|12.36
|42981.67
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.83, with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.19% and the value has dropped by 0.19 rupees.
Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was ₹15.7, while the high price reached ₹16.09.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹15.82, showing a decrease of 1.25% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.
|5 Days
|16.95
|10 Days
|17.01
|20 Days
|17.13
|50 Days
|17.33
|100 Days
|17.05
|300 Days
|16.96
Today, the low price of Yes Bank stock was ₹15.7, while the high price was ₹16.09.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹15.89 with a percent change of -0.81. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.13, indicating a decrease of ₹0.13 in the stock price.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹15.89 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -0.13.
|IDFC First Bank
|85.74
|-1.42
|-1.63
|100.74
|52.11
|56743.78
|Indian Bank
|401.4
|-7.5
|-1.83
|446.15
|228.45
|49992.01
|Yes Bank
|15.89
|-0.13
|-0.81
|24.75
|14.1
|45691.34
|Au Small Finance Bank
|694.3
|-12.15
|-1.72
|794.95
|548.15
|46292.11
|UCO Bank
|35.4
|-1.25
|-3.41
|48.5
|12.36
|42324.09
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹15.7 and the high price today was ₹16.09.
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.14.
|IDFC First Bank
|85.1
|-2.06
|-2.36
|100.74
|52.11
|56320.22
|Indian Bank
|402.5
|-6.4
|-1.57
|446.15
|228.45
|50129.01
|Yes Bank
|15.82
|-0.2
|-1.25
|24.75
|14.1
|45490.05
|Au Small Finance Bank
|688.4
|-18.05
|-2.56
|794.95
|548.15
|45898.73
|UCO Bank
|34.89
|-1.76
|-4.8
|48.5
|12.36
|41714.34
Yes Bank's stock had a low price of ₹15.7 and a high price of ₹16.09 for the current day.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.84, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.12% and the price has decreased by 0.18 rupees. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
|IDFC First Bank
|85.9
|-1.26
|-1.45
|100.74
|52.11
|56849.67
|Indian Bank
|403.15
|-5.75
|-1.41
|446.15
|228.45
|50209.96
|Yes Bank
|15.83
|-0.19
|-1.19
|24.75
|14.1
|45518.81
|Au Small Finance Bank
|692.45
|-14.0
|-1.98
|794.95
|548.15
|46168.76
|UCO Bank
|35.18
|-1.47
|-4.01
|48.5
|12.36
|42061.06
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹15.72 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance for the day.
Yes Bank stock's current day's high price is ₹16.09 and the low price is ₹15.7.
As of the current data, the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹15.84. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.18, suggesting a decline of 0.18 rupees.
|1 Week
|-6.43%
|3 Months
|-1.98%
|6 Months
|3.23%
|YTD
|-22.33%
|1 Year
|2.56%
Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is trading at a price of ₹15.98. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.25% or ₹0.04. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a trading volume of 24,309,176 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹16.24.
