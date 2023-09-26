Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.72 and closed at ₹17.67 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.76, while the lowest was ₹17.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 50153.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 24,857,188 shares.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹17.44. There has been no change in the price, indicating stability.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.64%
|3 Months
|3.37%
|6 Months
|15.95%
|YTD
|-15.29%
|1 Year
|7.72%
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹17.44, with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.3% and has a net decrease of 0.23.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 24,857,188 shares, and the closing price was ₹17.67.
