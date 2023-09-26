Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.72 and closed at ₹17.67 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.76, while the lowest was ₹17.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 50153.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the day was 24,857,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.