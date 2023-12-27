Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 21.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 21.18 and closed at 21.06. The stock's highest price for the day was 21.32, while the lowest price was 20.90. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 60,313.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 23.05, while the 52-week low was 14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 30,726,135.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.97, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹21.06

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 20.97. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.43 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.09.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹21.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,726,135. The closing price for the stock was 21.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.