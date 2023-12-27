Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹21.18 and closed at ₹21.06. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹21.32, while the lowest price was ₹20.90. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹60,313.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹23.05, while the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 30,726,135.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹20.97. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.43 percent, resulting in a net change of -0.09.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,726,135. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.06.
