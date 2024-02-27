Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plunge as Market Reacts to Negative Trading Day

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.83%
|3 Months
|15.58%
|6 Months
|50.3%
|YTD
|17.72%
|1 Year
|56.35%
27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.23, down -3.81% from yesterday's ₹26.23
Yes Bank's stock is currently priced at ₹25.23, showing a decrease of 3.81% in percentage change. The net change is -1, indicating a decline in the stock price.
27 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹26.23 on last trading day
On the last day, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 56,639,243 shares with a closing price of ₹26.23.