Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Plunge as Market Reacts to Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -3.81 %. The stock closed at 26.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.23 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.83%
3 Months15.58%
6 Months50.3%
YTD17.72%
1 Year56.35%
27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.23, down -3.81% from yesterday's ₹26.23

Yes Bank's stock is currently priced at 25.23, showing a decrease of 3.81% in percentage change. The net change is -1, indicating a decline in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹26.23 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank's BSE volume was 56,639,243 shares with a closing price of 26.23.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!