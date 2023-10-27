Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹16.02, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹16.09 and a low of ₹15.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹45,668.63 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹24.75, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,842,846 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88 Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹15.97, with a net change of ₹0.09 and a percent change of 0.57. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.88.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 416.2 15.75 3.93 446.15 228.45 51835.26 Au Small Finance Bank 692.4 5.8 0.84 794.95 548.15 46165.43 Yes Bank 15.97 0.09 0.57 24.75 14.1 45921.38 UCO Bank 38.2 1.68 4.6 48.5 12.36 45671.76 Central Bank Of India 44.49 0.75 1.71 55.99 19.8 38621.5

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹15.93 and a high of ₹16.13 in the current day's trading.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88 Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is priced at ₹15.97. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹16.03, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous price and has gained 0.15 points.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 414.55 14.1 3.52 446.15 228.45 51629.76 Au Small Finance Bank 685.45 -1.15 -0.17 794.95 548.15 45702.04 Yes Bank 16.04 0.16 1.01 24.75 14.1 46122.66 UCO Bank 38.0 1.48 4.05 48.5 12.36 45432.64 Central Bank Of India 44.65 0.91 2.08 55.99 19.8 38760.39

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Yes Bank reached a low price of ₹15.93 and a high price of ₹16.13 on the current day.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.04, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.04. There has been a 1.01 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.16.

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 16.73 10 Days 16.91 20 Days 17.06 50 Days 17.31 100 Days 17.05 300 Days 16.94

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹15.93 and a high of ₹16.13 on the current day.

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.03. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock price.

Yes Bank Live Updates YES BANK More Information

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 412.55 12.1 3.02 446.15 228.45 51380.67 Au Small Finance Bank 691.2 4.6 0.67 794.95 548.15 46085.42 Yes Bank 16.08 0.2 1.26 24.75 14.1 46237.68 UCO Bank 37.55 1.03 2.82 48.5 12.36 44894.62 Central Bank Of India 44.33 0.59 1.35 55.99 19.8 38482.6

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.08. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Yes Bank.

Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 4 3 3 3 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 5 5 5 5

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is ₹15.93 and the high price is ₹16.13.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.08. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26 percent and the net change in price is 0.2.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 417.25 16.8 4.2 446.15 228.45 51966.03 Au Small Finance Bank 694.85 8.25 1.2 794.95 548.15 46328.78 Yes Bank 16.12 0.24 1.51 24.75 14.1 46352.7 UCO Bank 38.02 1.5 4.11 48.5 12.36 45456.55 Central Bank Of India 45.05 1.31 2.99 55.99 19.8 39107.63

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹15.93 and a high of ₹16.13 in the current day's trading session.

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.07, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹16.07. There has been a 1.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.19.

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88 The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹16.08, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% and has a net gain of 0.2.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 416.9 16.45 4.11 446.15 228.45 51922.44 Au Small Finance Bank 696.5 9.9 1.44 794.95 548.15 46438.79 Yes Bank 16.09 0.21 1.32 24.75 14.1 46266.43 UCO Bank 37.8 1.28 3.5 48.5 12.36 45193.52 Central Bank Of India 45.47 1.73 3.96 55.99 19.8 39472.23

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is ₹15.93, while the high price is ₹16.13.

Yes Bank Live Updates YES BANK More Information

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02 Yes Bank's stock price is currently at ₹15.88, showing a decrease of 0.87% or a net change of -0.14.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.74% 3 Months -1.56% 6 Months 1.92% YTD -22.82% 1 Year 1.92%

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02 Based on the current data of Yes Bank stock, the stock price is ₹15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or ₹0.14.

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE trading volume of 27,842,846 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹16.02.