Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹16.02, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹16.09 and a low of ₹15.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹45,668.63 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹24.75, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,842,846 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88
Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was ₹15.97, with a net change of ₹0.09 and a percent change of 0.57. Yesterday's closing price was ₹15.88.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Bank
|416.2
|15.75
|3.93
|446.15
|228.45
|51835.26
|Au Small Finance Bank
|692.4
|5.8
|0.84
|794.95
|548.15
|46165.43
|Yes Bank
|15.97
|0.09
|0.57
|24.75
|14.1
|45921.38
|UCO Bank
|38.2
|1.68
|4.6
|48.5
|12.36
|45671.76
|Central Bank Of India
|44.49
|0.75
|1.71
|55.99
|19.8
|38621.5
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹15.93 and a high of ₹16.13 in the current day's trading.
Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is priced at ₹15.97. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹15.88
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹16.03, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous price and has gained 0.15 points.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.04. There has been a 1.01 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.16.
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16.73
|10 Days
|16.91
|20 Days
|17.06
|50 Days
|17.31
|100 Days
|17.05
|300 Days
|16.94
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.03. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank Live Updates
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.08. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Yes Bank.
Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹16.08. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26 percent and the net change in price is 0.2.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹16.07. There has been a 1.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.19.
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹16.08, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% and has a net gain of 0.2.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank's stock price is currently at ₹15.88, showing a decrease of 0.87% or a net change of -0.14.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.74%
|3 Months
|-1.56%
|6 Months
|1.92%
|YTD
|-22.82%
|1 Year
|1.92%
Based on the current data of Yes Bank stock, the stock price is ₹15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or ₹0.14.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE trading volume of 27,842,846 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹16.02.
