Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's 15.88

11 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 15.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.97 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was 16.02, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 16.09 and a low of 15.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 45,668.63 crore. Its 52-week high was 24.75, while the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,842,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank closed today at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88

Today, the closing price of Yes Bank stock was 15.97, with a net change of 0.09 and a percent change of 0.57. Yesterday's closing price was 15.88.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank416.215.753.93446.15228.4551835.26
Au Small Finance Bank692.45.80.84794.95548.1546165.43
Yes Bank15.970.090.5724.7514.145921.38
UCO Bank38.21.684.648.512.3645671.76
Central Bank Of India44.490.751.7155.9919.838621.5
27 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of 15.93 and a high of 16.13 in the current day's trading.

27 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.97, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.88

Based on the current data, the Yes Bank stock is priced at 15.97. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.09, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 16.03, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% from its previous price and has gained 0.15 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank414.5514.13.52446.15228.4551629.76
Au Small Finance Bank685.45-1.15-0.17794.95548.1545702.04
Yes Bank16.040.161.0124.7514.146122.66
UCO Bank38.01.484.0548.512.3645432.64
Central Bank Of India44.650.912.0855.9919.838760.39
27 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Yes Bank reached a low price of 15.93 and a high price of 16.13 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.04, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 16.04. There has been a 1.01 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.16.

27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16.73
10 Days16.91
20 Days17.06
50 Days17.31
100 Days17.05
300 Days16.94
27 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Yes Bank stock reached a low of 15.93 and a high of 16.13 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.03. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, which suggests a small positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank412.5512.13.02446.15228.4551380.67
Au Small Finance Bank691.24.60.67794.95548.1546085.42
Yes Bank16.080.21.2624.7514.146237.68
UCO Bank37.551.032.8248.512.3644894.62
Central Bank Of India44.330.591.3555.9919.838482.6
27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.08. There has been a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Yes Bank.

27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4333
Sell3333
Strong Sell5555
27 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is 15.93 and the high price is 16.13.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 16.08. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26 percent and the net change in price is 0.2.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank417.2516.84.2446.15228.4551966.03
Au Small Finance Bank694.858.251.2794.95548.1546328.78
Yes Bank16.120.241.5124.7514.146352.7
UCO Bank38.021.54.1148.512.3645456.55
Central Bank Of India45.051.312.9955.9919.839107.63
27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 15.93 and a high of 16.13 in the current day's trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.07, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 16.07. There has been a 1.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.19.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.08, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹15.88

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 16.08, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.26% and has a net gain of 0.2.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank416.916.454.11446.15228.4551922.44
Au Small Finance Bank696.59.91.44794.95548.1546438.79
Yes Bank16.090.211.3224.7514.146266.43
UCO Bank37.81.283.548.512.3645193.52
Central Bank Of India45.471.733.9655.9919.839472.23
27 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Yes Bank stock is 15.93, while the high price is 16.13.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Yes Bank's stock price is currently at 15.88, showing a decrease of 0.87% or a net change of -0.14.

27 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.74%
3 Months-1.56%
6 Months1.92%
YTD-22.82%
1 Year1.92%
27 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.88, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹16.02

Based on the current data of Yes Bank stock, the stock price is 15.88. There has been a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% or 0.14.

27 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE trading volume of 27,842,846 shares. The closing price for the day was 16.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.