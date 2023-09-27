Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Posts Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 17.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.45 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 17.5 and closed at 17.44 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 17.57 and a low of 17.26 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 49,923.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 18,058,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹17.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹17.36

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 17.45 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 0.09. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% from its previous value and has gained 0.09 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹17.44 on last trading day

On the last day of Yes Bank on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,058,220. The closing price for the day was 17.44.

