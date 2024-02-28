Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹25.23 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26.12, while the low was ₹25.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,231.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 42,664,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.