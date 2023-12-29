Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plummets as investors remain cautious

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at ₹21.02 and closed at ₹20.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹21.14 and a low of ₹20.81. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹60,054.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23.05 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 30,19,99,926 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹20.88. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.48. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.
