Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plummets as investors remain cautious

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 20.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.88 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank opened at 21.02 and closed at 20.98 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 21.14 and a low of 20.81. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 60,054.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23.05 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 30,19,99,926 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.88, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹20.98

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 20.88. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.48. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.

29 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹20.98 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 30,199,926 shares. The closing price for the day was 20.98.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.