Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was ₹24.83, and the close price was ₹24.68. The stock had a high of ₹25.28 and a low of ₹24.7. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹71,563.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.25, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 29,679,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.65, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹24.88
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹24.65 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% or ₹0.23. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its price.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of Yes Bank stock is ₹25.5 and the low price is ₹24.5.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|47.8
|2.03
|4.44
|51.0
|20.87
|90353.53
|Canara Bank
|477.7
|12.55
|2.7
|484.9
|268.85
|86661.0
|Yes Bank
|24.68
|-0.2
|-0.8
|26.25
|14.1
|70966.79
|Indian Bank
|462.25
|1.45
|0.31
|478.6
|253.35
|57570.52
|Bank Of India
|135.75
|4.25
|3.23
|139.65
|66.05
|55721.89
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹24.5, while the high price is ₹25.5.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|39.59%
|6 Months
|46.61%
|YTD
|15.85%
|1 Year
|38.83%
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.68 on last trading day
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 29,679,255 shares and closed at a price of ₹24.68.
