Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 24.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.65 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Yes Bank was 24.83, and the close price was 24.68. The stock had a high of 25.28 and a low of 24.7. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 71,563.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 29,679,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.65, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 24.65 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% or 0.23. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its price.

Click here for Yes Bank News

29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.61, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 24.61. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.27, suggesting a decline of 0.27 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Yes Bank stock is 25.5 and the low price is 24.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.71, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 24.71. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.17, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.17. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank47.82.034.4451.020.8790353.53
Canara Bank477.712.552.7484.9268.8586661.0
Yes Bank24.68-0.2-0.826.2514.170966.79
Indian Bank462.251.450.31478.6253.3557570.52
Bank Of India135.754.253.23139.6566.0555721.89
29 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day is 24.5, while the high price is 25.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.63, down -1% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data shows that the price of Yes Bank stock is 24.63. There has been a -1% change in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1% and has decreased by 0.25 in terms of its numerical value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months39.59%
6 Months46.61%
YTD15.85%
1 Year38.83%
29 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.6, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.6, with a percent change of -1.13. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.13% compared to its previous value. The net change is -0.28, indicating a decrease of 0.28 in the stock's value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.68 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 29,679,255 shares and closed at a price of 24.68.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!