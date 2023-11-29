Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Soars as Investors Respond Positively

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹19.83 and closed at ₹19.79 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹19.99 and a low of ₹19.42 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹56,826.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,685,817 shares on the BSE.
Yes Bank stock currently has a price of ₹20.03 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 0.27.
The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is ₹19.77 and the high price is ₹20.42.
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹19.76, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.03.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|15.27%
|6 Months
|24.21%
|YTD
|-4.13%
|1 Year
|15.16%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.76. There has been a percent change of -0.15. The net change is -0.03.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 40,685,817 shares, and the closing price was ₹19.79.
