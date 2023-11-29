Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Soars as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 19.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank's stock opened at 19.83 and closed at 19.79 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 19.99 and a low of 19.42 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 56,826.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.75 and 14.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 40,685,817 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹20.03, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹19.76

Yes Bank stock currently has a price of 20.03 with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 0.27. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price of 1.37% and a net increase of 0.27 from the previous trading session.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Yes Bank stock is 19.77 and the high price is 20.42.

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.76, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹19.79

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 19.76, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.03. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased, with a negative percent change. Overall, the stock is experiencing a downward trend.

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months15.27%
6 Months24.21%
YTD-4.13%
1 Year15.16%
29 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.76, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹19.79

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 19.76. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Yes Bank stock.

29 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.79 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 40,685,817 shares, and the closing price was 19.79.

