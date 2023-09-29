Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹17.42 and closed at ₹17.38. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹17.68, while the lowest price was ₹17.21. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹49,607.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 26,186,135.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹17.25. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.13. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Yes Bank has experienced a slight decrease.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 26,186,135 shares, and the closing price was ₹17.38.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!