Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had an open price of ₹16.81 and closed at ₹16.8, with a high of ₹16.98 and a low of ₹16.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹48,426.47 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the bank was 13,766,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.