Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 16.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.84 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had an open price of ₹16.81 and closed at ₹16.8, with a high of ₹16.98 and a low of ₹16.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹48,426.47 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is ₹24.75, while the 52-week low is ₹14.4. The BSE volume for the bank was 13,766,631 shares.
