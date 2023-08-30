Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 16.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.84 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had an open price of 16.81 and closed at 16.8, with a high of 16.98 and a low of 16.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 48,426.47 crore. The 52-week high for Yes Bank is 24.75, while the 52-week low is 14.4. The BSE volume for the bank was 13,766,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 13,766,631 shares with a closing price of 16.8.

