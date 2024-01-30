Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 24.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.27 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at 25.38 and closed at 24.88. The stock had a high of 25.5 and a low of 24.25. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is 70,038.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.25 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on that day was 64,670,772.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.27, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹24.35

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.27 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.08, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.08. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Yes Bank stock reached a low price of 23.81 and a high price of 24.49.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.35, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.35, with a percent change of -2.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.53, which suggests a decline in the stock's price by this amount. Overall, these figures indicate a negative trend for Yes Bank stock.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.18%
3 Months36.05%
6 Months43.66%
YTD13.52%
1 Year39.14%
30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.35, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹24.88

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.35. There has been a 2.13% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.53.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 64,670,772 shares and closed at a price of 24.88.

