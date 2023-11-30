Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 19.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.68 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank opened at 19.77 and closed at 19.76 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 20.42, while the lowest was 19.77. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 57,085.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last trading day was 41,809,648.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 19.47 and its high price was 19.87.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.68, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹19.85

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 19.68, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -0.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months14.95%
6 Months22.53%
YTD-3.64%
1 Year16.42%
30 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹19.86, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹19.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 19.86. There has been a small increase in the price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.01.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹19.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 41,809,648 shares. The closing price for the stock was 19.76.

