Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as investors sell off shares

Yes Bank opened at ₹19.77 and closed at ₹19.76 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹20.42, while the lowest was ₹19.77. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹57,085.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last trading day was 41,809,648.
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹19.47 and its high price was ₹19.87.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.68, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -0.17. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|14.95%
|6 Months
|22.53%
|YTD
|-3.64%
|1 Year
|16.42%
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹19.86. There has been a small increase in the price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.01.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 41,809,648 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹19.76.
