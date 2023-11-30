Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock plunges as investors sell off shares

Yes Bank opened at ₹19.77 and closed at ₹19.76 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹20.42, while the lowest was ₹19.77. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹57,085.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last trading day was 41,809,648.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.