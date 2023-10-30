Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets amid investor concerns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 15.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.92 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank opened at 15.99 and closed at 15.88 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 16.13 and a low of 15.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently 45,927.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 19,839,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.92, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹15.97

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.92. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.31. The net change in the stock price is -0.05. Overall, the stock price for Yes Bank has experienced a minor decline.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.45%
3 Months-2.39%
6 Months1.59%
YTD-22.57%
1 Year1.27%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.03, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹15.97

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is 16.03. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.06, which means that the stock has gained 0.06 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small positive movement.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹15.88 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 19,839,935 shares. The closing price for the day was 15.88.

