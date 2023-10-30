Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets amid investor concerns

Yes Bank opened at ₹15.99 and closed at ₹15.88 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.13 and a low of ₹15.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹45,927.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 19,839,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.