Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock plummets amid investor concerns

Yes Bank opened at ₹15.99 and closed at ₹15.88 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.13 and a low of ₹15.93. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is currently ₹45,927.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on the last day was 19,839,935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.92. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.31. The net change in the stock price is -0.05. Overall, the stock price for Yes Bank has experienced a minor decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.45%
|3 Months
|-2.39%
|6 Months
|1.59%
|YTD
|-22.57%
|1 Year
|1.27%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that its price is ₹16.03. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.06, which means that the stock has gained 0.06 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small positive movement.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 19,839,935 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹15.88.
