Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 16.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.82 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.91 and closed at ₹16.84 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.01 and a low of ₹16.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,368.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,328,683 shares.
