Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹16.91 and closed at ₹16.84 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹17.01 and a low of ₹16.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank is ₹48,368.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.75 and ₹14.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,328,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.