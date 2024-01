Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.41 and closed at ₹24.35. The stock had a high of ₹24.49 and a low of ₹23.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at ₹68,744.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹14.1. On the BSE, a total of 46,73,05,055 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDBI Bank 84.24 0.71 0.85 87.99 42.88 90578.24 Canara Bank 476.6 -0.5 -0.1 484.9 268.85 86461.45 Yes Bank 24.09 0.19 0.79 26.25 14.1 69270.25 Indian Bank 491.85 -3.0 -0.61 498.0 253.35 61257.02 Bank Of India 138.0 -0.65 -0.47 140.05 66.05 56645.46

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range Yes Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹23.92 and a high price of ₹24.19 for the current day.

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.35% 3 Months 34.54% 6 Months 39.77% YTD 11.42% 1 Year 39.77%

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 46,773,055 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹24.35.