Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.41 and closed at ₹24.35. The stock had a high of ₹24.49 and a low of ₹23.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at ₹68,744.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of ₹26.25 and a low of ₹14.1. On the BSE, a total of 46,73,05,055 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.07 with a net change of 0.17 and a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|84.24
|0.71
|0.85
|87.99
|42.88
|90578.24
|Canara Bank
|476.6
|-0.5
|-0.1
|484.9
|268.85
|86461.45
|Yes Bank
|24.09
|0.19
|0.79
|26.25
|14.1
|69270.25
|Indian Bank
|491.85
|-3.0
|-0.61
|498.0
|253.35
|61257.02
|Bank Of India
|138.0
|-0.65
|-0.47
|140.05
|66.05
|56645.46
The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is ₹24.03. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.
Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss
Yes Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹23.92 and a high price of ₹24.19 for the current day.
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹24.12 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.22 rupees or 0.92% compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.35%
|3 Months
|34.54%
|6 Months
|39.77%
|YTD
|11.42%
|1 Year
|39.77%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 46,773,055 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹24.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!