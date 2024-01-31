Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 23.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.07 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.41 and closed at 24.35. The stock had a high of 24.49 and a low of 23.81 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stands at 68,744.37 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high of 26.25 and a low of 14.1. On the BSE, a total of 46,73,05,055 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.07, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹23.9

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.07 with a net change of 0.17 and a percent change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank84.240.710.8587.9942.8890578.24
Canara Bank476.6-0.5-0.1484.9268.8586461.45
Yes Bank24.090.190.7926.2514.169270.25
Indian Bank491.85-3.0-0.61498.0253.3561257.02
Bank Of India138.0-0.65-0.47140.0566.0556645.46
31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.03, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹23.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Yes Bank is 24.03. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.

Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank's stock reached a low price of 23.92 and a high price of 24.19 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.12, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹23.9

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.12 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.22 rupees or 0.92% compared to the previous trading session.

31 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.35%
3 Months34.54%
6 Months39.77%
YTD11.42%
1 Year39.77%
31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 46,773,055 shares. The closing price for the stock was 24.35.

