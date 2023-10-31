Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 15.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.11 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw the open price at 16.03 and the close price at 15.97. The high for the day was 16.09 and the low was 15.86. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently at 45,841.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.75 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 28,027,388.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹16.11, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹15.94

The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is 16.11. There has been a 1.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.17.

31 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.8%
3 Months-2.36%
6 Months1.59%
YTD-22.57%
1 Year1.92%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹15.94, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹15.97

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 15.94, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19% and the value has decreased by 0.03.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹15.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a volume of 28,027,388 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 15.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.