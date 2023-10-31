Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Yes Bank saw the open price at ₹16.03 and the close price at ₹15.97. The high for the day was ₹16.09 and the low was ₹15.86. The market capitalization for Yes Bank is currently at ₹45,841.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.75 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares on this day was 28,027,388.
The current data of Yes Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.11. There has been a 1.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.8%
|3 Months
|-2.36%
|6 Months
|1.59%
|YTD
|-22.57%
|1 Year
|1.92%
The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is ₹15.94, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.19% and the value has decreased by ₹0.03.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank had a volume of 28,027,388 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹15.97.
