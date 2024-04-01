Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹24.43, up 5.3% from yesterday's ₹23.2

11 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 5.3 %. The stock closed at 23.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.43 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock closed at 23.13 on the last trading day, with an open price of 23.2. The high for the day was 23.55 and the low was 23.1. The market capitalization stood at 66,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,770,891 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:33:35 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed today at ₹24.43, up 5.3% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock closed at 24.43 today, which is a 5.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of 23.2. The net change in the stock price was 1.23.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16:07 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank83.152.232.7698.742.8889406.22
Indian Bank530.09.351.8573.45262.2566008.38
Yes Bank24.431.235.332.8114.170247.92
UCO Bank55.092.875.570.6622.2665865.37
Bank Of India140.753.752.74156.3567.057774.26
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:00 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.27 and a high of 24.67 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:09 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 14.95 and a high price of 32.85. The stock experienced significant fluctuations over the year, with the low indicating a potential entry point for investors, and the high showcasing the stock's growth potential.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:12 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.26, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.26, with a percent change of 4.57 and a net change of 1.06. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31:09 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank83.292.372.9398.742.8889556.76
Indian Bank529.99.251.78573.45262.2565995.93
Yes Bank24.211.014.3532.8114.169615.31
UCO Bank54.552.334.4670.6622.2665219.75
Bank Of India140.93.92.85156.3567.057835.83
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:57 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.23, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.23, which represents a 4.44% increase in value. The net change is 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:45 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 23.27 and a high of 24.39 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:43:05 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.27, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.27, showing a 4.61% increase in the stock price with a net change of 1.07.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:34 PM IST

Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:33:32 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days23.44
10 Days23.39
20 Days23.57
50 Days25.11
100 Days23.01
300 Days19.95
01 Apr 2024, 01:13:52 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Yes Bank stock had a low of 23.27 and a high of 24.24 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:00 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.91, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.91 with a percent change of 3.06, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 0.71, showing a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50:00 PM IST

01 Apr 2024, 12:31:42 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank82.71.782.298.742.8888922.37
Indian Bank530.39.651.85573.45262.2566045.74
Yes Bank23.820.622.6732.8114.168493.87
UCO Bank54.352.134.0870.6622.2664980.63
Bank Of India142.055.053.69156.3567.058307.88
01 Apr 2024, 12:22:56 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.74, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.74, which represents a 2.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 0.54, indicating positive momentum in the stock.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:04 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 23.27 and the high price was 23.82.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51:06 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell3333
Strong Sell6665
01 Apr 2024, 11:43:06 AM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.69, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.69, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:47 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank82.741.822.2598.742.8888965.38
Indian Bank530.09.351.8573.45262.2566008.38
Yes Bank23.70.52.1632.8114.168148.82
UCO Bank53.91.683.2270.6622.2664442.61
Bank Of India140.653.652.66156.3567.057733.21
01 Apr 2024, 11:10:04 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between 23.27 (low) and 23.82 (high) on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:54 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.62, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.62, showing a 1.81% increase in value. The net change is 0.42, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32:14 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank82.661.742.1598.742.8888879.36
Indian Bank530.9510.31.98573.45262.2566126.7
Yes Bank23.680.482.0732.8114.168091.31
UCO Bank54.211.993.8170.6622.2664813.25
Bank Of India140.453.452.52156.3567.057651.12
01 Apr 2024, 10:24:17 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.65, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.65, showing a 1.94% increase in value with a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10:09 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.27 and a high of 23.82 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51:09 AM IST

01 Apr 2024, 09:41:34 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.63, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.63 with a 1.85% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.43.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32:33 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months9.4%
6 Months34.49%
YTD8.16%
1 Year55.18%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:56 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.2 with a slight increase of 0.3% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.07.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 20,770,891 shares with a closing price of 23.13.

