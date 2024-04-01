Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹24.43, up 5.3% from yesterday's ₹23.2

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock closed at ₹23.13 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹23.2. The high for the day was ₹23.55 and the low was ₹23.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,770,891 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed today at ₹24.43, up 5.3% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹24.43 today, which is a 5.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.2. The net change in the stock price was ₹1.23.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.15
|2.23
|2.76
|98.7
|42.88
|89406.22
|Indian Bank
|530.0
|9.35
|1.8
|573.45
|262.25
|66008.38
|Yes Bank
|24.43
|1.23
|5.3
|32.81
|14.1
|70247.92
|UCO Bank
|55.09
|2.87
|5.5
|70.66
|22.26
|65865.37
|Bank Of India
|140.75
|3.75
|2.74
|156.35
|67.0
|57774.26
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.67 on the current day.
Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Yes Bank Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 14.95 and a high price of 32.85. The stock experienced significant fluctuations over the year, with the low indicating a potential entry point for investors, and the high showcasing the stock's growth potential.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.26, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.26, with a percent change of 4.57 and a net change of 1.06. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.29
|2.37
|2.93
|98.7
|42.88
|89556.76
|Indian Bank
|529.9
|9.25
|1.78
|573.45
|262.25
|65995.93
|Yes Bank
|24.21
|1.01
|4.35
|32.81
|14.1
|69615.31
|UCO Bank
|54.55
|2.33
|4.46
|70.66
|22.26
|65219.75
|Bank Of India
|140.9
|3.9
|2.85
|156.35
|67.0
|57835.83
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.23, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.23, which represents a 4.44% increase in value. The net change is 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.39 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.27, up 4.61% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.27, showing a 4.61% increase in the stock price with a net change of 1.07.
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.44
|10 Days
|23.39
|20 Days
|23.57
|50 Days
|25.11
|100 Days
|23.01
|300 Days
|19.95
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Yes Bank stock had a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.24 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.91, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.91 with a percent change of 3.06, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 0.71, showing a slight increase in the stock price.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.7
|1.78
|2.2
|98.7
|42.88
|88922.37
|Indian Bank
|530.3
|9.65
|1.85
|573.45
|262.25
|66045.74
|Yes Bank
|23.82
|0.62
|2.67
|32.81
|14.1
|68493.87
|UCO Bank
|54.35
|2.13
|4.08
|70.66
|22.26
|64980.63
|Bank Of India
|142.05
|5.05
|3.69
|156.35
|67.0
|58307.88
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.74, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.74, which represents a 2.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 0.54, indicating positive momentum in the stock.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹23.27 and the high price was ₹23.82.
Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.69, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.69, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.74
|1.82
|2.25
|98.7
|42.88
|88965.38
|Indian Bank
|530.0
|9.35
|1.8
|573.45
|262.25
|66008.38
|Yes Bank
|23.7
|0.5
|2.16
|32.81
|14.1
|68148.82
|UCO Bank
|53.9
|1.68
|3.22
|70.66
|22.26
|64442.61
|Bank Of India
|140.65
|3.65
|2.66
|156.35
|67.0
|57733.21
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹23.27 (low) and ₹23.82 (high) on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.62, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.62, showing a 1.81% increase in value. The net change is 0.42, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.66
|1.74
|2.15
|98.7
|42.88
|88879.36
|Indian Bank
|530.95
|10.3
|1.98
|573.45
|262.25
|66126.7
|Yes Bank
|23.68
|0.48
|2.07
|32.81
|14.1
|68091.31
|UCO Bank
|54.21
|1.99
|3.81
|70.66
|22.26
|64813.25
|Bank Of India
|140.45
|3.45
|2.52
|156.35
|67.0
|57651.12
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.65, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.65, showing a 1.94% increase in value with a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its value.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹23.82 on the current day.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.63, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹23.2
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.63 with a 1.85% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.43.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|9.4%
|6 Months
|34.49%
|YTD
|8.16%
|1 Year
|55.18%
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.2 with a slight increase of 0.3% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.07.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.13 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 20,770,891 shares with a closing price of ₹23.13.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!