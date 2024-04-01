Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 24.43, up 5.3% from yesterday's 23.2

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock closed at ₹23.13 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹23.2. The high for the day was ₹23.55 and the low was ₹23.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,770,891 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹24.43 today, which is a 5.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.2. The net change in the stock price was ₹1.23.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.15
|2.23
|2.76
|98.7
|42.88
|89406.22
|Indian Bank
|530.0
|9.35
|1.8
|573.45
|262.25
|66008.38
|Yes Bank
|24.43
|1.23
|5.3
|32.81
|14.1
|70247.92
|UCO Bank
|55.09
|2.87
|5.5
|70.66
|22.26
|65865.37
|Bank Of India
|140.75
|3.75
|2.74
|156.35
|67.0
|57774.26
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.67 on the current day.
Yes Bank Ltd stock had a 52-week low price of 14.95 and a high price of 32.85. The stock experienced significant fluctuations over the year, with the low indicating a potential entry point for investors, and the high showcasing the stock's growth potential.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.26, with a percent change of 4.57 and a net change of 1.06. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.29
|2.37
|2.93
|98.7
|42.88
|89556.76
|Indian Bank
|529.9
|9.25
|1.78
|573.45
|262.25
|65995.93
|Yes Bank
|24.21
|1.01
|4.35
|32.81
|14.1
|69615.31
|UCO Bank
|54.55
|2.33
|4.46
|70.66
|22.26
|65219.75
|Bank Of India
|140.9
|3.9
|2.85
|156.35
|67.0
|57835.83
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.23, which represents a 4.44% increase in value. The net change is 1.03, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.39 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹24.27, showing a 4.61% increase in the stock price with a net change of 1.07.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.44
|10 Days
|23.39
|20 Days
|23.57
|50 Days
|25.11
|100 Days
|23.01
|300 Days
|19.95
The Yes Bank stock had a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹24.24 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.91 with a percent change of 3.06, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 0.71, showing a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.7
|1.78
|2.2
|98.7
|42.88
|88922.37
|Indian Bank
|530.3
|9.65
|1.85
|573.45
|262.25
|66045.74
|Yes Bank
|23.82
|0.62
|2.67
|32.81
|14.1
|68493.87
|UCO Bank
|54.35
|2.13
|4.08
|70.66
|22.26
|64980.63
|Bank Of India
|142.05
|5.05
|3.69
|156.35
|67.0
|58307.88
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.74, which represents a 2.33% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 0.54, indicating positive momentum in the stock.
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹23.27 and the high price was ₹23.82.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.69, with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.74
|1.82
|2.25
|98.7
|42.88
|88965.38
|Indian Bank
|530.0
|9.35
|1.8
|573.45
|262.25
|66008.38
|Yes Bank
|23.7
|0.5
|2.16
|32.81
|14.1
|68148.82
|UCO Bank
|53.9
|1.68
|3.22
|70.66
|22.26
|64442.61
|Bank Of India
|140.65
|3.65
|2.66
|156.35
|67.0
|57733.21
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹23.27 (low) and ₹23.82 (high) on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.62, showing a 1.81% increase in value. The net change is 0.42, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.66
|1.74
|2.15
|98.7
|42.88
|88879.36
|Indian Bank
|530.95
|10.3
|1.98
|573.45
|262.25
|66126.7
|Yes Bank
|23.68
|0.48
|2.07
|32.81
|14.1
|68091.31
|UCO Bank
|54.21
|1.99
|3.81
|70.66
|22.26
|64813.25
|Bank Of India
|140.45
|3.45
|2.52
|156.35
|67.0
|57651.12
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.65, showing a 1.94% increase in value with a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its value.
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.27 and a high of ₹23.82 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.63 with a 1.85% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.43.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|9.4%
|6 Months
|34.49%
|YTD
|8.16%
|1 Year
|55.18%
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.2 with a slight increase of 0.3% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.07.
On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 20,770,891 shares with a closing price of ₹23.13.
