Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹25.88, reached a high of ₹27.2, and a low of ₹25.88 before closing at ₹25.69. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,049.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 34,956,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 653 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.2 & ₹25.88 yesterday to end at ₹26.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend