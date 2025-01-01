Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's shares opened and closed at ₹19.53, with a high of ₹19.69 and a low of ₹19.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹61,416.33 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,591,031 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.76
|Support 1
|19.41
|Resistance 2
|19.9
|Support 2
|19.2
|Resistance 3
|20.11
|Support 3
|19.06
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 13.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.69 & ₹19.35 yesterday to end at ₹19.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend