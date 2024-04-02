Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.27 and closed at ₹23.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.67, and the low was ₹23.27. The market capitalization was ₹70,279.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,299,707 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.4
|0.01
|0.01
|98.7
|42.88
|89675.03
|Indian Bank
|531.5
|1.6
|0.3
|573.45
|262.25
|66195.2
|Yes Bank
|24.62
|0.19
|0.78
|32.81
|14.1
|70794.26
|UCO Bank
|55.05
|-0.04
|-0.07
|70.66
|22.26
|65817.55
|Bank Of India
|140.85
|0.1
|0.07
|156.35
|67.0
|57815.31
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹24.22 and a high of ₹24.83 on the current day.
Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Yes Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 15.05000 and a 52-week high price of 32.85000. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, highlighting the volatility and potential for fluctuations in the stock's value.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.5
|0.11
|0.13
|98.7
|42.88
|89782.56
|Indian Bank
|533.95
|4.05
|0.76
|573.45
|262.25
|66500.33
|Yes Bank
|24.53
|0.1
|0.41
|32.81
|14.1
|70535.46
|UCO Bank
|54.94
|-0.15
|-0.27
|70.66
|22.26
|65686.03
|Bank Of India
|140.45
|-0.3
|-0.21
|156.35
|67.0
|57651.12
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.44
|10 Days
|23.39
|20 Days
|23.57
|50 Days
|25.11
|100 Days
|23.01
|300 Days
|19.97
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.37
|-0.02
|-0.02
|98.7
|42.88
|89642.78
|Indian Bank
|530.9
|1.0
|0.19
|573.45
|262.25
|66120.47
|Yes Bank
|24.49
|0.06
|0.25
|32.81
|14.1
|70420.44
|UCO Bank
|54.72
|-0.37
|-0.67
|70.66
|22.26
|65423.0
|Bank Of India
|140.5
|-0.25
|-0.18
|156.35
|67.0
|57671.64
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.31
|-0.08
|-0.1
|98.7
|42.88
|89578.26
|Indian Bank
|531.0
|1.1
|0.21
|573.45
|262.25
|66132.92
|Yes Bank
|24.53
|0.1
|0.41
|32.81
|14.1
|70535.46
|UCO Bank
|54.98
|-0.11
|-0.2
|70.66
|22.26
|65733.86
|Bank Of India
|140.95
|0.2
|0.14
|156.35
|67.0
|57856.35
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.91
|-0.48
|-0.58
|98.7
|42.88
|89148.17
|Indian Bank
|530.85
|0.95
|0.18
|573.45
|262.25
|66114.24
|Yes Bank
|24.45
|0.02
|0.08
|32.81
|14.1
|70305.43
|UCO Bank
|54.71
|-0.38
|-0.69
|70.66
|22.26
|65411.05
|Bank Of India
|141.35
|0.6
|0.43
|156.35
|67.0
|58020.54
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.49%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|41.74%
|YTD
|13.99%
|1 Year
|62.46%
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 36,299,707 shares with a closing price of ₹23.2.
