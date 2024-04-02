Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.27 and closed at ₹23.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.67, and the low was ₹23.27. The market capitalization was ₹70,279.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,299,707 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.4
|0.01
|0.01
|98.7
|42.88
|89675.03
|Indian Bank
|531.5
|1.6
|0.3
|573.45
|262.25
|66195.2
|Yes Bank
|24.62
|0.19
|0.78
|32.81
|14.1
|70794.26
|UCO Bank
|55.05
|-0.04
|-0.07
|70.66
|22.26
|65817.55
|Bank Of India
|140.85
|0.1
|0.07
|156.35
|67.0
|57815.31
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.44
|10 Days
|23.39
|20 Days
|23.57
|50 Days
|25.11
|100 Days
|23.01
|300 Days
|19.97
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.49%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|41.74%
|YTD
|13.99%
|1 Year
|62.46%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 36,299,707 shares with a closing price of ₹23.2.
