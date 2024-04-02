Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 06:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 24.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.56 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.27 and closed at 23.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.67, and the low was 23.27. The market capitalization was 70,279.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,299,707 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 24.22 and a high of 24.83 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 15.05000 and a 52-week high price of 32.85000. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, highlighting the volatility and potential for fluctuations in the stock's value.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.56, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹24.43

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 24.56, with a net change of 0.13 and a percentage change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.51, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹24.43

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 24.51, with a percent change of 0.33% and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.51, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹24.43

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 24.51 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days23.44
10 Days23.39
20 Days23.57
50 Days25.11
100 Days23.01
300 Days19.97
02 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.58, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹24.43

The current data shows that the price of Yes Bank stock is 24.58, with a 0.61% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 0.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight positive movement.

02 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.49, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹24.43

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.49 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.54, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹24.43

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 24.54 with a net change of 0.11 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹24.43

The current data for Yes Bank stock shows that the price is 24.45 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.02. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.57, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹24.43

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.57 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Yes Bank Profit Loss

02 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹24.43

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 24.45 with a slight increase of 0.08% or 0.02 points.

02 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.49%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months41.74%
YTD13.99%
1 Year62.46%
02 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Yes Bank was 36,299,707 shares with a closing price of 23.2.

