Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹26.62 and closed at ₹26.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26.95, while the low was ₹26.2. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹82,328.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 17,617,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.75
|Support 1
|26.06
|Resistance 2
|27.19
|Support 2
|25.81
|Resistance 3
|27.44
|Support 3
|25.37
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 252 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.95 & ₹26.2 yesterday to end at ₹26.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend