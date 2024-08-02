Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 26.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.27 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 26.62 and closed at 26.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26.95, while the low was 26.2. The market capitalization was recorded at 82,328.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 17,617,211 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.75Support 126.06
Resistance 227.19Support 225.81
Resistance 327.44Support 325.37
02 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 36.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2233
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7766
02 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 270 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 357790 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 252 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹26.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.95 & 26.2 yesterday to end at 26.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.