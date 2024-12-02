Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹20.38 and closed slightly lower at ₹20.36. The stock reached a high of ₹20.51 and a low of ₹19.91 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹62,574.38 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 11,008,290 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.34
|Support 1
|19.73
|Resistance 2
|20.73
|Support 2
|19.51
|Resistance 3
|20.95
|Support 3
|19.12
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 123 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.51 & ₹19.91 yesterday to end at ₹19.97. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.