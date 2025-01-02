Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 19.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.63 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 19.62 and closed slightly lower at 19.60. The stock reached a high of 19.71 and a low of 19.52 during the day. With a market capitalization of 61,541.73 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 7,333,341 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:16:30 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at 19.67. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has declined by 15.39%, also priced at 19.67. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-6.02%
6 Months-17.97%
YTD0.2%
1 Year-15.39%
02 Jan 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.71Support 119.53
Resistance 219.79Support 219.43
Resistance 319.89Support 319.35
02 Jan 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 13.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
02 Jan 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 59 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 97237 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04:03 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.71 & 19.52 yesterday to end at 19.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

