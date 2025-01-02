LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 19.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.63 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.