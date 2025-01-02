Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.62 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.60. The stock reached a high of ₹19.71 and a low of ₹19.52 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61,541.73 crore, the bank's shares traded with a volume of 7,333,341 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹19.67. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has declined by 15.39%, also priced at ₹19.67. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-6.02%
|6 Months
|-17.97%
|YTD
|0.2%
|1 Year
|-15.39%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.71
|Support 1
|19.53
|Resistance 2
|19.79
|Support 2
|19.43
|Resistance 3
|19.89
|Support 3
|19.35
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 13.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.71 & ₹19.52 yesterday to end at ₹19.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend