Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹23.76 and closed at ₹23.7, with a high of ₹24.12 and a low of ₹23.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,386.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,361,212 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹24.05. However, over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a price increase of 48.06% to reach ₹24.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-8.36%
|6 Months
|6.23%
|YTD
|12.17%
|1 Year
|48.06%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.27
|Support 1
|23.75
|Resistance 2
|24.46
|Support 2
|23.42
|Resistance 3
|24.79
|Support 3
|23.23
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 151 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 170080 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 132 mn & BSE volume was 19 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.12 & ₹23.6 yesterday to end at ₹23.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.