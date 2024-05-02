Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹25.44, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹26.17

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, Yes Bank opened at ₹27.28 and closed at ₹27.11 with a high of ₹27.39 and a low of ₹26.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,640.23 crores. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 45,243,463 shares traded on that day.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.79% to reach ₹25.44, while its peer group is showing mixed performance. Bank of India is declining, but Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|629.05
|7.2
|1.16
|629.65
|291.3
|114117.87
|IDBI Bank
|91.15
|0.88
|0.97
|98.7
|52.59
|98008.15
|Yes Bank
|25.44
|-0.73
|-2.79
|32.81
|14.1
|73185.49
|Indian Bank
|549.7
|1.3
|0.24
|573.45
|267.25
|68461.9
|Bank Of India
|151.8
|-3.4
|-2.19
|158.0
|69.41
|62310.0
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a high of ₹26 and a low of ₹25.31 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank closed today at ₹25.44, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹26.17
Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹25.44 - a 2.79% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 25.87 , 26.28 , 26.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.17 , 24.88 , 24.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.47, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹26.17
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.58
|10 Days
|24.84
|20 Days
|24.61
|50 Days
|25.00
|100 Days
|23.99
|300 Days
|20.77
Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.56, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹26.17
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹25.31 and a high of ₹26 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.58
|10 Days
|24.84
|20 Days
|24.61
|50 Days
|25.00
|100 Days
|23.99
|300 Days
|20.77
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.5, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹26.17
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.77 and 25.39 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25.39 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.33, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹26.17
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 33.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 2.98% today to reach ₹25.39, while its peer banks are displaying mixed performance. IDBI Bank and Bank of India are declining, while Canara Bank and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|628.0
|6.15
|0.99
|629.65
|291.3
|113927.38
|IDBI Bank
|89.63
|-0.64
|-0.71
|98.7
|52.59
|96373.78
|Yes Bank
|25.39
|-0.78
|-2.98
|32.81
|14.1
|73041.65
|Indian Bank
|551.7
|3.3
|0.6
|573.45
|267.25
|68710.99
|Bank Of India
|153.45
|-1.75
|-1.13
|158.0
|69.41
|62987.28
Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.76% lower than yesterday
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 5.76% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹25.42, a decrease of 2.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank touched a high of 25.88 & a low of 25.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.77
|Support 1
|25.39
|Resistance 2
|26.01
|Support 2
|25.25
|Resistance 3
|26.15
|Support 3
|25.01
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.41% to reach ₹25.54, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank of India is declining, whereas Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing increases in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.18%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|626.3
|4.45
|0.72
|629.65
|291.3
|113618.98
|IDBI Bank
|90.41
|0.14
|0.16
|98.7
|52.59
|97212.47
|Yes Bank
|25.54
|-0.63
|-2.41
|32.81
|14.1
|73473.17
|Indian Bank
|549.65
|1.25
|0.23
|573.45
|267.25
|68455.67
|Bank Of India
|155.05
|-0.15
|-0.1
|158.0
|69.41
|63644.04
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.79, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹26.17
Yes Bank share price is at ₹25.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.67 and ₹27.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 1.26% and is currently trading at ₹25.84. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have increased by 66.56% to reach ₹25.84. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|4.5%
|6 Months
|63.95%
|YTD
|21.91%
|1 Year
|66.56%
Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.02
|Support 1
|25.67
|Resistance 2
|27.88
|Support 2
|25.18
|Resistance 3
|28.37
|Support 3
|24.32
Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 315 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 264496 k
The trading volume yesterday was 19.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 269 mn & BSE volume was 45 mn.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹27.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.39 & ₹26.05 yesterday to end at ₹27.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
