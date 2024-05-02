Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 25.44, down -2.79% from yesterday's 26.17

LIVE UPDATES
02 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Yes Bank stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 26.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.44 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, Yes Bank opened at 27.28 and closed at 27.11 with a high of 27.39 and a low of 26.05. The market capitalization stood at 78,640.23 crores. The 52-week high was 32.81 and the low was 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 45,243,463 shares traded on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.79% to reach 25.44, while its peer group is showing mixed performance. Bank of India is declining, but Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank629.057.21.16629.65291.3114117.87
IDBI Bank91.150.880.9798.752.5998008.15
Yes Bank25.44-0.73-2.7932.8114.173185.49
Indian Bank549.71.30.24573.45267.2568461.9
Bank Of India151.8-3.4-2.19158.069.4162310.0
02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a high of 26 and a low of 25.31 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank closed today at ₹25.44, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹26.17

Yes Bank share price closed the day at 25.44 - a 2.79% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 25.87 , 26.28 , 26.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.17 , 24.88 , 24.47.


02 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.47, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹26.17

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days25.58
10 Days24.84
20 Days24.61
50 Days25.00
100 Days23.99
300 Days20.77
02 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update



02 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 34.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.56, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹26.17

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update



02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 25.31 and a high of 26 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update



02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.5, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹26.17

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.77 and 25.39 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25.39 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.77.


Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.33, down -3.21% from yesterday's ₹26.17

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 33.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 2.98% today to reach 25.39, while its peer banks are displaying mixed performance. IDBI Bank and Bank of India are declining, while Canara Bank and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank628.06.150.99629.65291.3113927.38
IDBI Bank89.63-0.64-0.7198.752.5996373.78
Yes Bank25.39-0.78-2.9832.8114.173041.65
Indian Bank551.73.30.6573.45267.2568710.99
Bank Of India153.45-1.75-1.13158.069.4162987.28
02 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.76% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 5.76% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 25.42, a decrease of 2.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank touched a high of 25.88 & a low of 25.5 in the previous trading hour.


Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125.77Support 125.39
Resistance 226.01Support 225.25
Resistance 326.15Support 325.01
02 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.41% to reach 25.54, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank of India is declining, whereas Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing increases in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.18%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank626.34.450.72629.65291.3113618.98
IDBI Bank90.410.140.1698.752.5997212.47
Yes Bank25.54-0.63-2.4132.8114.173473.17
Indian Bank549.651.250.23573.45267.2568455.67
Bank Of India155.05-0.15-0.1158.069.4163644.04
02 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.79, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹26.17

Yes Bank share price is at 25.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 25.67 and 27.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 25.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 1.26% and is currently trading at 25.84. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have increased by 66.56% to reach 25.84. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months4.5%
6 Months63.95%
YTD21.91%
1 Year66.56%
02 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.02Support 125.67
Resistance 227.88Support 225.18
Resistance 328.37Support 324.32
02 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 36.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 315 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 264496 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 269 mn & BSE volume was 45 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹27.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 27.39 & 26.05 yesterday to end at 27.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

