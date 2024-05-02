Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 25.44, down -2.79% from yesterday's 26.17

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, Yes Bank opened at ₹27.28 and closed at ₹27.11 with a high of ₹27.39 and a low of ₹26.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,640.23 crores. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 45,243,463 shares traded on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.79% to reach ₹25.44, while its peer group is showing mixed performance. Bank of India is declining, but Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|629.05
|7.2
|1.16
|629.65
|291.3
|114117.87
|IDBI Bank
|91.15
|0.88
|0.97
|98.7
|52.59
|98008.15
|Yes Bank
|25.44
|-0.73
|-2.79
|32.81
|14.1
|73185.49
|Indian Bank
|549.7
|1.3
|0.24
|573.45
|267.25
|68461.9
|Bank Of India
|151.8
|-3.4
|-2.19
|158.0
|69.41
|62310.0
Yes Bank stock reached a high of ₹26 and a low of ₹25.31 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹25.44 - a 2.79% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 25.87 , 26.28 , 26.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.17 , 24.88 , 24.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.58
|10 Days
|24.84
|20 Days
|24.61
|50 Days
|25.00
|100 Days
|23.99
|300 Days
|20.77
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹25.31 and a high of ₹26 on the current day.
Yes Bank touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|25.58
|10 Days
|24.84
|20 Days
|24.61
|50 Days
|25.00
|100 Days
|23.99
|300 Days
|20.77
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 25.77 and 25.39 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 25.39 and selling near the hourly resistance of 25.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹25.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.18 then there can be further negative price movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 33.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 2.98% today to reach ₹25.39, while its peer banks are displaying mixed performance. IDBI Bank and Bank of India are declining, while Canara Bank and Indian Bank are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|628.0
|6.15
|0.99
|629.65
|291.3
|113927.38
|IDBI Bank
|89.63
|-0.64
|-0.71
|98.7
|52.59
|96373.78
|Yes Bank
|25.39
|-0.78
|-2.98
|32.81
|14.1
|73041.65
|Indian Bank
|551.7
|3.3
|0.6
|573.45
|267.25
|68710.99
|Bank Of India
|153.45
|-1.75
|-1.13
|158.0
|69.41
|62987.28
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is 5.76% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹25.42, a decrease of 2.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank touched a high of 25.88 & a low of 25.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.77
|Support 1
|25.39
|Resistance 2
|26.01
|Support 2
|25.25
|Resistance 3
|26.15
|Support 3
|25.01
Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 2.41% to reach ₹25.54, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank of India is declining, whereas Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing increases in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.18%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|626.3
|4.45
|0.72
|629.65
|291.3
|113618.98
|IDBI Bank
|90.41
|0.14
|0.16
|98.7
|52.59
|97212.47
|Yes Bank
|25.54
|-0.63
|-2.41
|32.81
|14.1
|73473.17
|Indian Bank
|549.65
|1.25
|0.23
|573.45
|267.25
|68455.67
|Bank Of India
|155.05
|-0.15
|-0.1
|158.0
|69.41
|63644.04
Yes Bank share price is at ₹25.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹25.67 and ₹27.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹25.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 1.26% and is currently trading at ₹25.84. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have increased by 66.56% to reach ₹25.84. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|4.5%
|6 Months
|63.95%
|YTD
|21.91%
|1 Year
|66.56%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.02
|Support 1
|25.67
|Resistance 2
|27.88
|Support 2
|25.18
|Resistance 3
|28.37
|Support 3
|24.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 19.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 269 mn & BSE volume was 45 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹27.39 & ₹26.05 yesterday to end at ₹27.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!