Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.51 and closed at ₹24.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.83, and the low was ₹24.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,826.53 crores. The 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 20,046,277 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|83.15
|-0.25
|-0.3
|98.7
|45.41
|89406.22
|Indian Bank
|529.8
|-3.7
|-0.69
|573.45
|267.25
|65983.47
|Yes Bank
|25.1
|0.48
|1.95
|32.81
|14.1
|72174.49
|UCO Bank
|54.96
|-0.09
|-0.16
|70.66
|24.22
|65709.95
|Bank Of India
|138.6
|-2.25
|-1.6
|156.35
|69.41
|56891.74
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹25.04, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 0.42. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹24.44 and a high of ₹25.29 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹25.02 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 1.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.93%
|3 Months
|3.15%
|6 Months
|43.02%
|YTD
|14.69%
|1 Year
|60.26%
The current price of Yes Bank stock is ₹24.62 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume was 20,046,277 shares with a closing price of ₹24.43.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!