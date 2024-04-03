Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's Stock Rises as Positive Trading Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 24.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25.04 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.51 and closed at 24.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.83, and the low was 24.22. The market capitalization stood at 70,826.53 crores. The 52-week high was 32.81, and the 52-week low was 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 20,046,277 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank83.15-0.25-0.398.745.4189406.22
Indian Bank529.8-3.7-0.69573.45267.2565983.47
Yes Bank25.10.481.9532.8114.172174.49
UCO Bank54.96-0.09-0.1670.6624.2265709.95
Bank Of India138.6-2.25-1.6156.3569.4156891.74
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.04, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹24.62

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 25.04, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 0.42. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 24.44 and a high of 25.29 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹25.02, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹24.62

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 25.02 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 1.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months3.15%
6 Months43.02%
YTD14.69%
1 Year60.26%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹24.62, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹24.43

The current price of Yes Bank stock is 24.62 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹24.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on the BSE, the volume was 20,046,277 shares with a closing price of 24.43.

