Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 19.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.11 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 19.97, with a high of 20.24 and a low of 19.90. The market capitalization stood at 62,981.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was significant, with 10,541,173 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at 20.28. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have appreciated by 4.09%, reaching 20.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,367.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months-13.41%
6 Months-14.69%
YTD-6.34%
1 Year4.09%
03 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.23Support 119.94
Resistance 220.35Support 219.77
Resistance 320.52Support 319.65
03 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6667
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87285 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 20.24 & 19.9 yesterday to end at 20.11. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

