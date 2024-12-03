Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹19.97, with a high of ₹20.24 and a low of ₹19.90. The market capitalization stood at ₹62,981.92 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was significant, with 10,541,173 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.85%, currently trading at ₹20.28. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have appreciated by 4.09%, reaching ₹20.28. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,367.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.74%
|3 Months
|-13.41%
|6 Months
|-14.69%
|YTD
|-6.34%
|1 Year
|4.09%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.23
|Support 1
|19.94
|Resistance 2
|20.35
|Support 2
|19.77
|Resistance 3
|20.52
|Support 3
|19.65
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 15.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.24 & ₹19.9 yesterday to end at ₹20.11. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.