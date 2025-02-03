Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 19.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.92 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.91 and closed slightly higher at 19.06. The stock reached a high of 18.95 and a low of 18.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 60,291.57 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded actively, with a volume of 4,294,271 on the BSE. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of 32.81 and above its low of 17.06.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -49.41% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 49.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 18.82, reflecting a decline of 1.26%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further declines in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 18.93 and 18.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 18.7 and selling near hourly resistance 18.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.95Support 118.8
Resistance 219.03Support 218.73
Resistance 319.1Support 318.65
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.95 & 18.65 yesterday to end at 18.92. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

