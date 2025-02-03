Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.91 and closed slightly higher at ₹19.06. The stock reached a high of ₹18.95 and a low of ₹18.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹60,291.57 crore, Yes Bank's shares traded actively, with a volume of 4,294,271 on the BSE. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and above its low of ₹17.06.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Yes Bank has decreased by 49.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹18.82, reflecting a decline of 1.26%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further declines in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 18.93 and 18.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 18.7 and selling near hourly resistance 18.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.95
|Support 1
|18.8
|Resistance 2
|19.03
|Support 2
|18.73
|Resistance 3
|19.1
|Support 3
|18.65
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.95 & ₹18.65 yesterday to end at ₹18.92. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.