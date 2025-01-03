Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹19.63, with a daily high of ₹19.70 and a low of ₹19.32. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹61,416.33 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has experienced a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,469,776 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.7 & ₹19.32 yesterday to end at ₹19.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend