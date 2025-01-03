Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 19.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.6 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened and closed at 19.63, with a daily high of 19.70 and a low of 19.32. The bank's market capitalization stood at 61,416.33 crore. Over the past year, Yes Bank has experienced a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,469,776 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93393 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 19.7 & 19.32 yesterday to end at 19.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.