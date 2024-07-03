Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened and closed at ₹24.06 with a high of ₹24.47 and a low of ₹23.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,759.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank shares was 21,743,708.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 147 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.47 & ₹23.8 yesterday to end at ₹24.06. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.