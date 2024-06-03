Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

11 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 22.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.7 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock closed at 22.99, lower than the opening price of 24.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 24.64 and a low of 23.41 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at 73756.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81, while the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 14098925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:00:39 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 23.41 and the high price reached was 24.64.

03 Jun 2024, 12:49:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 85.76% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM has increased by 85.76% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 23.83, a rise of 3.65%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:37:01 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a peak of 23.88 and a low of 23.51 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 23.62 and 23.7, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.9Support 123.53
Resistance 224.08Support 223.34
Resistance 324.27Support 323.16
03 Jun 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days22.88
10 Days22.97
20 Days23.13
50 Days23.72
100 Days24.48
300 Days21.40
03 Jun 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

03 Jun 2024, 12:18:33 PM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.7, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹22.99

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 23.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 23.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 23.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 11:51:50 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 101.84% higher than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is 101.84% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 23.62, reflecting a 2.74% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:36:22 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 23.75 and 23.41 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 23.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 23.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.62Support 123.43
Resistance 223.7Support 223.32
Resistance 323.81Support 323.24
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:40 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.64 & 23.41 yesterday to end at 22.99. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

