Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock closed at ₹22.99, lower than the opening price of ₹24.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹24.64 and a low of ₹23.41 during the day. The market capitalization of Yes Bank stood at ₹73756.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 14098925 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹23.41 and the high price reached was ₹24.64.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM has increased by 85.76% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹23.83, a rise of 3.65%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a peak of 23.88 and a low of 23.51 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 23.62 and 23.7, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.9
|Support 1
|23.53
|Resistance 2
|24.08
|Support 2
|23.34
|Resistance 3
|24.27
|Support 3
|23.16
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|22.88
|10 Days
|22.97
|20 Days
|23.13
|50 Days
|23.72
|100 Days
|24.48
|300 Days
|21.40
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹23.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹23.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹23.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Yes Bank traded by 11 AM is 101.84% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹23.62, reflecting a 2.74% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 23.75 and 23.41 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 23.41 and selling near the hourly resistance of 23.75.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.64 & ₹23.41 yesterday to end at ₹22.99. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend